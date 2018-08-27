DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a North Dallas strip shopping center late Sunday.

Smoke was pouring from the building when firefighters first arrived around 11 p.m. on Preston Road just south of LBJ Freeway.

Investigators said the fire started inside the Shanghai restaurant but that smoke and water damaged other businesses, including a tailor shop.

The tailor shop’s owner said there was smoke damage in his business, and workers were trying to salvage some wedding dresses that are needed for next month.

No one was hurt, and the of the fire cause is under investigation.