HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Houston Texans star J.J. Watt says he has distributed the $41.6 million his foundation raised to help rebuild the Texas Gulf Coast after Hurricane Harvey.
An online fundraiser Watt launched after the storm hit Texas last year quickly went viral. Watt began the campaign for the Justin J. Watt Foundation in the days after the storm, with the goal of raising $200,000.
The three-time Defensive Player of the Year routed the money to eight groups actively involved in Texas’ rebuilding and recovery. According to the Texans, the funds have already been used to clean up and rebuild more than 600 homes, distribute more than 26,000 meals and provide health care to more than 6,500 people.
In a statement released by the Texans on Monday, Watt said he was grateful for the “generosity of strangers” who donated to the fundraiser.
In a statement released Monday Watt said, in part –
“While a great deal has been accomplished in the past 12 months, there is still much work to be done. Moving forward, there will be more of the same, as we continue to work with our incredible nonprofit partners to provide as much help and support as we possibly can for those affected by Harvey.”