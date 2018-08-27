  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Photo: Andy Abbott/CBSDFW

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – A truck carrying 140 head of cattle overturned today at a major freeway interchange, causing traffic backups for motorists.

cattle2 Truck Carrying Cattle Overturns In Mesquite

Photo: Andy Abbott/CBSDFW

The accident happened around midnight on the ramp from westbound I-30 to northbound I-635 in Mesquite.

Police weren’t sure how many of the animals survived the crash.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office sent its animal response team to the scene. Those deputies put up chutes to help corral the livestock once the truck was opened up.

cattle1 Truck Carrying Cattle Overturns In Mesquite

Photo: Andy Abbott/CBSDFW

The driver of the big rig was not hurt.

He told officers the load shifted as he took the ramp, causing the truck to flip over on its side.

The freeway was expected to be closed for several hours.

 

