  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:11 year old, Chicago, Drake, Heart Transplant, In My Feelings, Local TV, Sofia Sanchez, Transplant

CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A suburban Chicago girl has received a heart transplant just days after she danced her way into a hospital visit from Drake.

Surgeons performed the transplant on 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez on Monday at Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball💙💙💙

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

The Canadian rapper visited Sofia there after seeing a video of her, tethered to an IV pump, dancing in a hospital hallway to his song, “In My Feelings.” The video inspired a viral dance craze.

Cardiovascular surgeon Carl Backer says Sofia’s nine-hour surgery went extremely well, although the first 48 hours after are critical. The little girl had just had open heart surgery four weeks ago.

A Facebook video shows Sofia being told of the transplant on Sunday and then exclaiming “I’m getting a heart, Mom? Oh my God!”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s