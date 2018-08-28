  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Charles Andrew Heimer (Fort Worth Fire Department)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Firefighter Charles Andrew Heimer was killed in a car crash on Monday on U.S. 377 two miles east of Granbury near Rock Crusher Hill.

According to the Hood County News, the DPS said Heimer was hit head-on by a pickup truck that drove across the center median.

Heimer, a 12-year veteran with the department, was off duty at the time.

The Fort Worth Police Department tweeted Tuesday evening, “Please join us as we send our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of @FortWorthFire Firefighter Charles Andrew Heimer – who passed away on Aug. 27 after an off-duty accident. Andrew was a 12 year veteran of FWFD. #RIP”

