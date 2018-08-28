SUMNER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raided a North Texas business Tuesday and detained more than 150 illegal immigrants.

It was the largest bust in about 10 years in North Texas that involved hundreds of agents and a trailer company in Sumner, spanning 100 acres just south of the Red River.

Officials made it clear that it wasn’t a roundup of illegal immigrants, but rather a criminal investigation involving the company Load Trail.

Agents wore body cameras during what they called a targeted enforcement operation.

“Businesses that knowingly hire illegal aliens create an unfair advantage over their competing businesses,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, Homeland Security Investigations Dallas. “In addition, they take jobs away from U.S. citizens and legal residents, and they create an atmosphere poised for exploiting their illegal workforce.”

ICE and Homeland Security detained 160 people at the business. Five were released on-site because they were the sole caregiver of a child.

The other 155 are being held at several different facilities across the state.