NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A man facing child rape charges in Massachusetts has been arrested in North Texas as he tried to board a plane heading to his native Guatemala.

Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirm Octaviano Boche Arevalo, 48, was arrested last week at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and he remains in custody in Texas. Authorities caught up with the suspect on a jetbridge, just minutes before the flight was to depart.

Arevalo is charged with raping a boy in Framingham multiple times over three years. Authorities say he knew the child. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer who can respond to the charges.

Customs officials say Arevalo has been living in the U.S. illegally and he has been ordered deported five times.

It is unclear when he will return to Massachusetts.

