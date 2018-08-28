DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After more than 10 hours of deliberations, a Dallas County jury found former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver guilty in the murder of Jordan Edwards.

Oliver was found not guilty of the lesser charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Edwards’ family rejoiced in hugs and tears after the guilty verdict was read.

Someone was heard saying, “Thank you Jesus” after the verdict.

Oliver now faces up to 99 years in prison.

The punishment phase began about 30 minutes after the judge read the verdict.

Closing arguments wrapped up Monday.

Jurors heard emotional closing arguments from Oliver’s defense attorneys and prosecutors. The opposing sides painted two very different pictures of the former police officer: one of a protector, another of a murderer.

During closing arguments Dallas County prosecutors told the jury Jordan Edwards did not deserve to die.

The 15-year-old, high school freshman was in the front passenger seat of a car full of teens that were driving away from a party in April of 2017, when Oliver fired a rifle at the car.

After the shooting Oliver lost his job with the Balch Springs Police Department and was later indicted by a grand jury.

“This innocent kid was not doing anything wrong, nothing. He deserved the opportunity to go to college,” prosecutor Mike Snipes said. “He deserved the opportunity to make Odell Edwards a grandfather, and you took that away from him. You murdered him.”

Oliver’s defense team countered that their client shot out of fear for his partner’s safety. Attorney Jim Lane told jurors, “This case boils down to a shoot or no shoot situation. We have to look at it from the eyes of this officer, the moment he made that decision.”