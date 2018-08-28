  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

MONTGOMERY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities in Texas are trying to find a woman who was captured on video ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night.

It happened just after 3:00 a.m. on August 24 in Montgomery.

A homeowner shared video with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office that shows a barefoot young woman wearing a T-shirt and what could be broken restraints around her wrists. The woman was gone before the resident got to the door.

The sheriff’s office says it has received numerous reports that the woman is a missing person. However, authorities have not verified that.

Montgomery is about 55 miles northwest of Houston.

