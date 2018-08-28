BREAKING:Former North Texas Officer Roy Oliver Found Guilty Of Murdering Teen, Sentencing Underway
by Ken Molestina | CBS11
Paleo Lab at Perot Museum

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new addition at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science now allows visitors to have an up-close view of the work being done by paleontologists.

The new Paleo Lab has large glass windows where anyone can watch as the scientists go about their work of studying and researching fossils.

screen shot 2018 08 28 at 5 19 26 pm Window To New Discoveries Added For Perot Museum Visitors

“For the first time in a long time you will be able to watch us do it,” said Dr. Ron Tykoski, the lab’s director. “We want to show people the process. We do the research here. Not just a collection of things that you can go buy off a shelf.”

Museum administrators say the new Paleo Lab will not only offer a new interactive experience at the museum, but they hope it might peak curiosity in young minds and inspire the next generation of paleontologists.

