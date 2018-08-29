  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Freddy Ford, George W. Bush Presidential Center, Laura Bush, President George H. W. Bush, President George W. Bush, Southern Methodist University
Laura and George Bush celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary. (photo courtesy: Instagram)

DALLAS (CBSDFW/AP) — Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush have decided they want to be buried at his presidential library in Dallas instead of the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.

The Austin-American Statesman reports the plan now is for the couple to be buried on the grounds of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, located on the Southern Methodist University campus.

Bush spokesman Freddy Ford says the former president decided to make the change after attending the burial in April of his mother, Barbara Bush, at the presidential library of her husband and his father, former President George H.W. Bush.

Ford says George W. Bush felt his mother’s burial “added a nice permanence” to the library in College Station.

 

 

