WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman in connection with two theft cases, both while she was working as a cleaning woman.

The suspect was identified as Evan Michelle Williams-Sears, 29, of Weatherford.

A Weatherford victim contacted the Sheriff’s Office reporting she hired Williams-Sears from a Facebook post to come clean her home.

The victim said she placed two envelopes of cash marked with the amounts contained in them in a dresser drawer before Williams-Sears came to her home.

The victim left for about two hours, allowing Williams-Sears time to clean the house. Once the victim returned, she noticed her house was not cleaned and prescription medications were missing. She went to get the money and noticed the amounts had been erased and marked with new lower amounts and cash missing from each envelope. The total amount missing was $600.

The victim contacted Williams-Sears, offering her the opportunity to come clean and return the money and prescriptions without pressing charges.

Williams-Sears declined the offer.

She was arrested and booked into the Parker County Jail on Saturday, August 11, charged with theft. She was released on $1,500 bond later that same day.

Five days later, a second victim in Aledo contacted the Sheriff’s Office, reporting Williams-Sears had taken money from her home when she also hired her from a FaceBook post.

The victim said Williams-Sears came to the home on Thursday, August 16, and cleaned for about an hour and a half, then left.

The victim noticed a jar containing about $150 in change was missing from her desk.

Williams-Sears was arrested Wednesday morning for a second charge of theft. The charged was enhanced due to the age of the victim who is an elderly woman. Williams-Sears bond has not been set.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is asking if anyone has hired this suspect and is a victim of theft, they should contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office to file a report.