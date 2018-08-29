DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported the first case of imported Chikungunya virus (CHIKV) in Dallas County for 2018.

The 11-year-old resident of Irving was infected during recent travel to India. DCHHS did not provide additional information due to privacy concerns.

CHIKV is transmitted to people through mosquito bites from Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus.

These are the same mosquitoes that have been found to carry Zika and Dengue viruses. CHIKV does not often result in death, however the symptoms can be disabling. Most people infected with CHIKV will develop symptoms of fever, joint pain, headache, muscle pain, joint swelling or rash.

There is no vaccine to treat or prevent the Chikungunya virus. CDC advises persons with CHIKV to get plenty of rest, drink fluids to prevent dehydration and to take Tylenol to reduce fever and pain.

The best way to avoid exposure to CHIKV is to avoid mosquito bites.

Residents should use the 4Ds to reduce their risk:

DEET All Day, Every Day: Whenever you’re outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA approved repellents and follow instructions.

Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace.

Dusk & Dawn: Limit outdoor activities during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.