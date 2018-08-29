  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Jermain Taylor holds the WBC and WBO World Middleweight Championship belts after the fight against Cory Spinks at FedExForum on May 19, 2007 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Former middleweight boxing champion Jermain Taylor has been arrested in Arkansas after police allege he punched a woman, held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.

Little Rock police say they were called to Taylor’s home Wednesday afternoon in regard to a disturbance with a weapon.

The 40-year-old Taylor has been charged with third-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member. He’s been booked into the Pulaski County Jail without bond. Online jail records don’t list an attorney for him.

Earlier this month, prosecutors dropped domestic violence charges against him dating to last summer, when he was accused of biting a woman and threatening her life.

In May 2016, Taylor was given a suspended sentence for a series of incidents between August 2014 and May 2015, including for shooting a cousin in the leg.

