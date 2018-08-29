(CBS NEWS) – This week marks the beginning of somber events honoring the life and legacy of Senator John McCain. McCain died at age 81 on Saturday after losing his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

A police escort processional carried McCain’s body to the Capitol as scores of Arizona veterans, military, law enforcement, fire, and first responders lined the sides of the Capitol Plaza for his arrival. McCain was greeted by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and First Lady Angela Ducey. McCain’s wife Cindy and her sons Jack and Jimmy, dressed in formal military attire, received McCain’s body ahead of the formal ceremony.

Inside, the public will later be able to pay its respects, following a private ceremony to take place inside the rotunda of the state Capitol for Arizona officials. McCain raised his family in the Phoenix area and at his beloved ranch in Sedona, spending the final months of his life there.

In the past 40 years, only two others have lied in state at the Arizona Capitol: Arizona State Senator Marilyn Jarrett in 2006 and Olympic gold medalist Jesse Owens in 1980.

Slated to participate in Wednesday’s ceremony include remarks by Former Senator Jon Kyl, Governor Ducey, a presentation of a wreath by former Congressman Jim Kolbe and a benediction delivered by Sen. Jeff Flake.