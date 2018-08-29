DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenage girl, sitting in a pickup truck, was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in Dallas.

It was just before 1 a.m. when police were called to the 2200 block of Belknap Avenue, near Cedar Crest Golf Course in East Oak Cliff.

According to investigators, the girl and her boyfriend were sitting in the truck when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

Several of the shots went through the windows of the vehicle and the girl, whose name has not been released, was shot in the neck. She was taken to Methodist Medical Center in Dallas in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

Dallas police did not immediately provide any information about possible suspects.