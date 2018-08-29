JOSHUA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amtrak train carrying 77 passengers struck a van around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon in Joshua.

Joshua Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the van went around railroad crossing arms.

The van’s driver, the only one in the van, was extricated by first responders and taken to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth by AMR ground ambulance.

His injuries did not appear to be life threatening and no injuries were reported on board the Amtrak train, according to Joshua Police.

Items were thrown from the van breaking windows in the city’s Animal Control building adjacent to the track with no injuries reported.

BNSF, the operator of the rail, is on scene for their investigation.

All roads impacted have been reopened.