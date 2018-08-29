Filed Under:Amtrak, BNSF, Joshua, Joshua Police, Local TV, railroad crossing arms, Texas, van vs. train

JOSHUA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amtrak train carrying 77 passengers struck a van around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon in Joshua.

Joshua Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the van went around railroad crossing arms.

screen shot 2018 08 29 at 3 31 52 pm Van Driver Hurt After Being Struck By Amtrak Train In North Texas

Van hit by Amtrak train in Joshua (Courtesy: Cleburne Times Review)

The van’s driver, the only one in the van, was extricated by first responders and taken to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth by AMR ground ambulance.

His injuries did not appear to be life threatening and no injuries were reported on board the Amtrak train, according to Joshua Police.

Items were thrown from the van breaking windows in the city’s Animal Control building adjacent to the track with no injuries reported.

BNSF, the operator of the rail, is on scene for their investigation.

All roads impacted have been reopened.

