GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Garland Health Department said Thursday a lab confirmed a human case of West Nile Virus in a person who lives on the 3200 block of Bending Oaks Trail, near the intersection of Belt Line and Jupiter roads.

This is the first confirmed human case reported in Garland in 2018.

The health department said the resident was diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease, the most severe form of WNV infection.

City crews has treated the area with adulticide to reduce the mosquito population and the health department said it will continue to monitor for the presence of WNV throughout Garland.

So far in 2018, WNV has been detected in 22 mosquito samples trapped by GHD. The presence of the disease in mosquitoes means that transmission to humans is possible throughout the city, so residents are urged to take preventive measures.

Residents can view a map depicting areas where WNV virus has been detected and subsequently sprayed to reduce the adult mosquito population.

The Garland Health Department said in a news release Thursday evening:

“WNV rarely causes severe illness or death, but residents should remain vigilant and take common-sense precautions to minimize the risk of exposure. To protect yourself from exposure to WNV, limit outdoor activity during evening and early morning hours when mosquitoes are most active. While outdoors, wear light-colored, long-sleeve clothing and use an insect repellent containing DEET, according to its label directions. Most importantly, residents should take measures to eliminate any standing water on their property, such as birdbaths (clean them twice per week), pet water dishes, clogged rain gutters, tires and buckets. Containers that can hold water for just a few days can breed mosquitoes. Report to GHD any standing water that you are not able to personally eliminate.

If you have questions or would like to report standing water, call GHD’s mosquito control hotline at 972-205-3720. Further questions about WNV should be directed to the City of Garland’s website or 972-205-3460.”