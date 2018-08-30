FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide involving a mother and her 5-year-old son.

Police said around 8:20 a.m. Thursday, officers were called out to the 7200 block of Ranger Way regarding a suicide attempt.

When officers got there, they said they found the the woman and her son inside her vehicle which was running in the closed garage.

The mother, Marsha Philesten, 33, was taken to the Crimes Against Children Unit for questioning and will be charged with attempted capital murder, police said.

The child was taken to the hospital, was reported to be in good condition and said to be with relatives now.