RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Richardson is asking all businesses and residents to limit water use to drinking and other essential uses only due to a break on a North Texas Municipal Water District water main.

The break happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of Crystal Mountain Drive in northeast Richardson near Breckinridge Park, the city said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:00 p.m. water flow to the main was shut off.

The break happened on a NTMWD transmission line which feeds two distribution towers in the Richardson water supply system.

The city said, “Water to homes and businesses has not been impacted but conservation measures are needed to keep water towers as full as possible until the transmission line can be repaired. The City of Richardson is supporting North Texas Municipal Water District repair crews wherever possible to assist with quick restoration of normal service as quickly as possible.”