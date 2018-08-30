Filed Under:Amazon, BSN Sports, farmers branch, Local TV, online, recall notice, rubber critters, Texas, toy recall, Toys
rubber critter recall (BSN Sports)

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Farmers Branch company is recalling thousands of toys because they have too much lead in them.

BSN SPORTS sold rubber critter toys online, including on Amazon.

screen shot 2018 08 30 at 3 04 33 pm Rubber Toys From North Texas Company Recalled Due To Lead

rubber critter recall (BSN SPORTS)

Customers could buy them individually or as a set.

If you have one, you can return it for a credit.

screen shot 2018 08 30 at 3 04 42 pm Rubber Toys From North Texas Company Recalled Due To Lead

rubber critter recall (BSN SPORTS)

Here is the recall notice:

Description:

This recall involves all rubber critter toys sold in various colors and animal shapes including octopus, alligators, chickens, frogs, pigs, penguins and cows. The toys are primarily used to play physical education tossing games. They were sold individually and in sets ranging from two to 24 rubber critters.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled rubber critter toys away from children and contact BSN SPORTS for a merchandise credit. BSN SPORTS is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

BSN SPORTS and US Games catalogs, and online at http://www.amazon.com, http://www.athleticconnection.com, http://www.bsnsports.com, http://www.esportsonline.com and http://www.usgames.com from February 2017 through June 2018 for about $10 for an individual rubber critter and up to $145 for a set.

 

