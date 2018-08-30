  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amusement park, amusement park rides, Amusement Parks, amusement rides, Local TV, Roller Coaster, Roller Coasters, Six Flags, Six Flags Over Texas
(credit: Six Flags Over Texas)

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Construction is about to get underway on what officials with Six Flags Over Texas say will be the world’s largest loop coaster.

Hang on to your hats! The new Lone Star Revolution roller coaster will swing like a pendulum, taking riders back and forth on a loop before completing several 360-degree revolutions.

“We are excited to welcome another record-breaking attraction to an already stellar thrill ride arsenal,” said Park President Steve Martindale.

The Lone Star Revolution will have 32 seats, situated with riders in a “face-off” position, so they’re looking at each other. As the pendulum swings it will eventually make several 360-degree, 10-story high loops.

The 100 foot tall roller coaster, that will suspend riders upside down at the top of the loop as it changes direction halfway through the ride, is scheduled to open in late spring 2019. The new coaster will be the 14th one built at Six Flags Over Texas.

A small ride in the park will be removed to make room and the Lone Star Revolution will go up near the Superman: Tower of Power ride.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s