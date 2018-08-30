ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Construction is about to get underway on what officials with Six Flags Over Texas say will be the world’s largest loop coaster.

Hang on to your hats! The new Lone Star Revolution roller coaster will swing like a pendulum, taking riders back and forth on a loop before completing several 360-degree revolutions.

“We are excited to welcome another record-breaking attraction to an already stellar thrill ride arsenal,” said Park President Steve Martindale.

The Lone Star Revolution will have 32 seats, situated with riders in a “face-off” position, so they’re looking at each other. As the pendulum swings it will eventually make several 360-degree, 10-story high loops.

The 100 foot tall roller coaster, that will suspend riders upside down at the top of the loop as it changes direction halfway through the ride, is scheduled to open in late spring 2019. The new coaster will be the 14th one built at Six Flags Over Texas.

A small ride in the park will be removed to make room and the Lone Star Revolution will go up near the Superman: Tower of Power ride.