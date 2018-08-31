DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Sixteen and a half million passengers are expected to take to the skies this Labor Day weekend. That’s half a million more than this time last year, according to industry trade organization Airlines for America. At Dallas Love Field, officials are not surprised.

“It’s been a busy travel season,” says Chris Perry, Communications Manager at Dallas Love Field. “Some of our air carriers have had some good deals, so people are obviously jumping on those.”

Perry says Friday morning was especially busy, with 2,600 bookings in the 6 a.m. hour. That’s well above average and around double what’s expected for Saturday morning. He says to expect crowds Monday as well.

“Certainly with people coming back, that will be our busiest time. So if you’re picking up one of your friends or loved ones there, expect that there will be a little bit of traffic,” he says.

Traffic in the air has been a hallmark of 2018. Twenty of the 25 busiest travel days ever recorded by the TSA have already happened this year. That’s why some passengers are leaving plenty of extra time to make flights.

“I was there actually four hours earlier,” says Terri Rogers, who flew from San Antonio to Dallas. “I expected chaos. It’s Labor Day weekend, three day weekend. Everybody travels.”

But, like many travelers, it wasn’t chaos she found.

“Nothing. It was very calm to say the least,” she says.

“I thought the lines might be longer, but it was not bad at all,” says traveler Nolan Schexnayder.

While the Friday and Monday of Labor Day weekend are typically some of the busiest of the year, the Saturday and Sunday are among the lightest of the year.