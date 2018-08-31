MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A woman and her boyfriend who raised more than $400,000 for a homeless man after he used his last $20 to fill up her gas tank when she became stranded must now turn over what’s left of the cash.

A New Jersey judge issued the order Thursday during a hearing on the lawsuit brought by Johnny Bobbitt , who worries Mark D’Amico and Katie McClure have mismanaged a large part of the donations raised for him on GoFundMe.

The couple deny those claims, saying they’re wary of giving Bobbitt large sums because they fear he would buy drugs.

McClure set up the online fundraiser page as a way to give back to Bobbitt, who came to her aid when she ran out of gas on an Interstate 95 exit ramp late one night in Philadelphia. The more than $400,000 raised ws donated by more than 14,000 people.

The judge ordered the couple to transfer the money into an escrow account by the end of business Friday and hire a forensic accountant to review the financial records within 10 days.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)