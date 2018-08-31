HURST (CBSDFW.COM) – Hurst police are investigating an assault, after a woman says a man came up behind her and groped her.

According to police, the incident happened on August 29 in the 7300 block of Precinct Line Road, on the popular Cottonbelt Trail.

Police say the woman was walking on the trail alone, just after 8 p.m., and had stopped to change the music playing on her phone. The woman told investigators a man approached her from behind and grabbed her breasts and buttocks. She said she was able to push the man away and he ran from the scene.

Cyclist Amber Frandsen didn’t know about the assault until she spoke with a CBS 11 News crew. She told them she often rides her bike on the Cottonbelt Trail, but usually isn’t alone.

Frandsen said she now plans to be extra vigilant. “It’s scary to think. I feel safe on a bike mostly… you’d have to be able to catch a cyclist and be in danger to stop a cyclist. But, I see people walking and pushing strollers, and their little babies in the strollers, all the time and that’s just scary. I would never come out here on foot alone.”

Police said they haven’t gotten any leads in the case and there have been no ther incidents reported.