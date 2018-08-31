(CBS11) – Well, the unofficial end of summer historically ends around the Labor Day weekend (even though we actually have a couple of more weeks as of this writing). As we draw near, I was looking for an appropriate song and found it.

Bryan Adams is a Canadian rock singer/songwriter/guitarist. Born November 5, 1959 in Kingston ON Canada, he was the lead singer of the group, Sweeney Todd in 1976. He later teamed up with Jim Vallance in 1977 in a songwriting partnership. From 1983-1996, he charted 22 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, 10 of them in the Top 10, and 4 #1 hits. But the song today as our “end of summer”song was not #1 but it’s a good one!

“Summer Of ‘69” was written by Adams and Vallance and produced by Adams and Bob Clearmountain for A&M Records (Herb Alpert’s company). It was the fourth single released off his album “Reckless.” It was released June 17, 1985 and stayed on the charts for 12 consecutive weeks, peaking at #5. Its best performance was in the Netherlands where it peaked at #4 on the Dutch Top 40.

Running 3:32, the lyrics go like this:

I got my first real six-string

Bought it at the five-and-dime

Played it ’til my fingers bled

Was the summer of sixty-nine

Me and some guys from school

Had a band and we tried real hard

Jimmy quit, Jody got married

I should’ve known we’d never get far

Oh, when I look back now

That summer seemed to last forever

And if I had the choice

Yeah, I’d always wanna be there

Those were the best days of my life

All of us at CBS11 hope that your summer of 2018 was wonderful and hope you have a happy and safe Labor Day holiday!