DESOTO (CBSDFW.COM) – A man riding a motorcycle survived a crash early today on I-35 only to be killed moments later after he was struck by an SUV while he was trying to get off the freeway.

DeSoto Police said it happened just before 1 a.m. in in the southbound lanes of I-35 near Parkerville Road.

Investigators said the man was riding a motorcycle in a group of other motorcycle drivers, lost control and flew off his bike.

As he got up and tried to get out of the roadway, he was struck by an SUV and killed, police said.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene and is not being charged at this point, officers said.

The name of the dead man was not available early this morning.

Southbound I-35 was was shut down for hours while police investigated.