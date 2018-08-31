RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Richardson is prohibiting all outdoor irrigation for Richardson utility water customers until further notice.

The need comes as access to water is limited due to a North Texas Municipal Water District water transmission line that broke Thursday afternoon in the 4500 block of Crystal Mountain Drive.

The city is asking residents to help get the word out by informing neighbors about the critical need to conserve if they see someone watering their lawn.

City code enforcement officers will also be patrolling streets and issuing citations to those who do not comply. Each offense can carry an up to $2,000 fine.

The NTMWD is the city’s water supplier and has limited water supplies being delivered to the city.

The water being supplied is enough to cover essential uses like drinking, bathing and cooking, but the current water supply is not enough to keep up with outdoor irrigation demands, NTMWD said.

The NTMWD says it has repair teams working to restore service as quickly as possible. Current expectations are that full service will be restored by 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 4.

The break involves one of two major water transmission lines that serves the city of Richardson and surrounding communities, including Garland, Murphy, Plano, Sachse and Wylie.

While there are reduced flows into the city of Richardson’s system, water service is still being provided.

NTMWD believes it will be able to continue meeting water demands through the duration of repairs, however the request to curtail outdoor watering is a precautionary measure to ensure continued water service for essential needs.

Water quality has not been affected.

Plano customers are being asked to turn off automatic irrigation sprinklers until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 4 as well.

The city of Plano said water to homes and businesses in Plano has not been impacted but these conservation measures are a precautionary measure to ensure water towers are maintained at a safe level until the transmission line can be repaired.