LIVEMotorcade Arrives In DC With Body Of Sen. John McCain
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:anti-Trump, Kino Jimenez, Local TV, MAGA, MAGA hat, President Donald Trump, San Antonio, San Antonio Police, Trump supporter, Whataburger

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A grand jury in Texas has indicted a 30-year-old man on a felony theft charge after he was accused of throwing a drink at a supporter of President Donald Trump before walking off with the teenager’s “Make America Great Again” hat at a fast food restaurant.

guy2 Texas Man Indicted In Make America Great Again Hat Theft

Kino Jimenez (Bexar County via Newspath)

San Antonio TV station KSAT reports that a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Kino Jimenez on a charge of theft of person, which is punishable by up to two years in state jail.

The attack earlier this summer at a San Antonio Whataburger restaurant. Part of the incident was captured on video that captured a lot of attention online.

Court records show Jimenez has an arraignment scheduled for Friday and a trial date set for October 19.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s