AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Coming to the aid of one-time rival, Sen. Ted Cruz, President Donald Trump has suggested Cruz is facing a tougher than expected re-election fight.

Trump tweeted Friday that he will headline “a major rally” for Cruz in October and is “picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find.”

He added, “Ted has my complete and total Endorsement,” and he called Cruz’s Democratic opponent, Rep. Beto O’Rourke, “a disaster for Texas – weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets!”

Not one to shy away from sharing his opinion, O’Rourke tweeted in August about Trump signing into law the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which lays out the country’s national defense policy and spending priorities for 2019.

O’Rourke’s bid to oust Cruz has attracted national attention and he has even drawn comparisons to a young Barack Obama.

Cruz had said he wouldn’t be surprised if Trump campaigned in Texas, but he insisted he wouldn’t need him to beat O’Rourke.

Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994.