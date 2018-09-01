A driver was shot by an Arlington police officer while trying to flee a traffic stop (CBS11)

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington police officer fired his weapon at a vehicle trying to flee a traffic stop Saturday afternoon, striking the driver. The condition of the driver is unknown.

Police say an officer stopped a vehicle in the 2800 block of Bowen at around 1:45 p.m. for a registration violation. The officer smelled marijuana in the vehicle and called for backup

According to police, a backup officer arrived and was talking to two men inside the vehicle while the responding officer was in her car.

The backup officer had his arm on the window when the driver tried to roll it up. The officer gave verbal commands to try and stop the vehicle from driving off.

Police say the officer fired his weapon before he fell from the vehicle. The driver was struck by the gunfire and was taken to a hospital. The passenger was detained at the scene.

Police have not said how many shots were fired or what the condition of the driver is. It is still unknown if narcotics were found inside the vehicle.