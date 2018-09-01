Dan Bailey #5 of the Dallas Cowboys prepares to kick a field goal against the New York Giants in the second half at AT&T Stadium on October 19, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys have released their waiver list for the 53-man roster requirement Saturday afternoon. Kicker Dan Bailey was among those cut to make room.

Bailey made the team as an undrafted free agent in 2011 from Oklahoma State. He missed four games last season due to a groin injury and made 15 out of 20 field goals along with two missed extra points.

According to CBS 11 Sports’ Bill Jones, the Cowboys will save $3.4 million on salary cap by releasing Bailey.

Cowboys save $3.4 million on salary cap by releasing Dan Bailey. His replacement, Brett Maher, who booted a 57 yard FG Thursday and can also punt, will make $480k. Cowboys only have 8 DBs on their current roster. #EarlThomas — Bill Jones (@CBS11BillJones) September 1, 2018

The Cowboys decided to keep Brett Maher, who will make $480,000 this season, as their kicker going forward. He made a 57-yard field goal in the preseason finale on Thursday against the Houston Texans.

Guard/tackle Chaz Green was also among the cuts Saturday. The former third-round pick in 2015 filled in for the injured Tyron Smith last season against the Atlanta Falcons where he gave up four sacks.

Here’s the full list of the waived players:

WR Dres Anderson

K Dan Bailey

G Kyle Bosch

T Jake Campos

WR K.D. Cannon

WR Darren Carrington

RB Jordan Chunn

LS Scott Daly

T Matt Diaz

DE Kony Ealy

G/T Chaz Green

RB Darius Jackson

S Jeron Johnson

LB Tre’von Johnson

CB Kam Kelly

LB Joel Lanning

DE Austin Larkin

WR Lance Lenoir Jr.

G Damien Mama

WR Mekale McKay

DT Lewis Neal

C Jacob Ohnesorge

CB Donovan Olumba

LB Eric Perkins

LB Kyle Queiro

DT Caraun Reid

S Dominick Sanders

RB Bo Scarbrough

DE Charles Tapper

CB Duke Thomas

WR Deonte Thompson

DT Jihad Ward

TE David Wells

CB Marquez White

The Cowboys also decided to keep tight end Rico Gathers on their roster amid his arrest Friday night for marijuana possession.

Eight defensive backs remain on the current roster.

This is a developing story and will be updated.