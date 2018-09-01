FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys have released their waiver list for the 53-man roster requirement Saturday afternoon. Kicker Dan Bailey was among those cut to make room.
Bailey made the team as an undrafted free agent in 2011 from Oklahoma State. He missed four games last season due to a groin injury and made 15 out of 20 field goals along with two missed extra points.
According to CBS 11 Sports’ Bill Jones, the Cowboys will save $3.4 million on salary cap by releasing Bailey.
The Cowboys decided to keep Brett Maher, who will make $480,000 this season, as their kicker going forward. He made a 57-yard field goal in the preseason finale on Thursday against the Houston Texans.
Guard/tackle Chaz Green was also among the cuts Saturday. The former third-round pick in 2015 filled in for the injured Tyron Smith last season against the Atlanta Falcons where he gave up four sacks.
Here’s the full list of the waived players:
- WR Dres Anderson
- K Dan Bailey
- G Kyle Bosch
- T Jake Campos
- WR K.D. Cannon
- WR Darren Carrington
- RB Jordan Chunn
- LS Scott Daly
- T Matt Diaz
- DE Kony Ealy
- G/T Chaz Green
- RB Darius Jackson
- S Jeron Johnson
- LB Tre’von Johnson
- CB Kam Kelly
- LB Joel Lanning
- DE Austin Larkin
- WR Lance Lenoir Jr.
- G Damien Mama
- WR Mekale McKay
- DT Lewis Neal
- C Jacob Ohnesorge
- CB Donovan Olumba
- LB Eric Perkins
- LB Kyle Queiro
- DT Caraun Reid
- S Dominick Sanders
- RB Bo Scarbrough
- DE Charles Tapper
- CB Duke Thomas
- WR Deonte Thompson
- DT Jihad Ward
- TE David Wells
- CB Marquez White
The Cowboys also decided to keep tight end Rico Gathers on their roster amid his arrest Friday night for marijuana possession.
Eight defensive backs remain on the current roster.
This is a developing story and will be updated.