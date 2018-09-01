FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers was arrested in Frisco Friday evening for possession of marijuana, police say.

Police say officers made contact with Gathers in the 3100 block of Parkwood Boulevard just before 11 p.m. They said he was found with less than two ounces of marijuana.

He was taken to Frisco jail but made bond Saturday morning.

Gathers’ attorneys released a statement on behalf of the tight end that read: “Rico sincerely apologizes to his teammates and the Cowboys organization for any distraction his arrest may cause as the team prepares to start the season.”

He was drafted by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft. A concussion sidelined him last season, along with other injuries.

NFL teams are expected to finalize their 53-man rosters Saturday by 3 p.m. CDT. Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network reports Gathers is expected to stay on the final roster “as of now.”