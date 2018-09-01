FORT WORTH, TX - SEPTEMBER 01: Shawn Robinson #3 of the TCU Horned Frogs hands the ball off to Emari Demercado #21 of the TCU Horned Frogs against the Southern University Jaguars in the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH (AP) — Shawn Robinson is in a much different position for No. 16 TCU this season. He will remain the No. 1 quarterback as long as he is producing on the field.

The dual-threat sophomore, who won his only start last year filling in for an injured senior, is now 2-0.

Robinson threw touchdowns to three different receivers and ran for two more scores while playing only the first half as No. 16 TCU opened the season with a 55-7 win over Southern University on Saturday.

“It’s just different because you’re the guy,” said Robinson, who at Texas Tech last November in place of Kenny Hill became the first true freshman starting quarterback under coach Gary Patterson. “Last year, it just happened out of nowhere. I hadn’t (started) in a long time.”

Robinson led the Horned Frogs to scores on their first six drives to take a 38-7 lead before fellow sophomore Michael Collins, a former transfer from Penn, took over after halftime.

Patterson declared Robinson the starter two weeks before the opener, but said the competition in the spring and preseason camp was closer than people thought.

“I thought he did good, I thought both of them were good,” Patterson said.

Derius Davis caught a 12-yard TD from Robinson and the true freshman later returned a punt 73 yards for a score as the Frogs won their 17th consecutive home opener as Patterson started his 18th full season.

“We did what we needed to do,” Patterson said, a statement he would repeat several more times in his postgame news conference.

TCU got a field goal on its opening drive before Robinson, who completed 17 of 24 passes for 182 yards, accounted for touchdowns on the next five drives. He scored on his only two rushing plays from 36 and 9 yards.

“He practiced real well all week,” Patterson said. “A younger Shawn would have ran a couple of times, but he stayed in the pocket and threw the ball down the field.”

Collins was 3 of 5 passing with a 57-yard TD to TreVontae Hights.

Robinson also threw TD passes to Taye Barber (6 yards), another true freshman, and Jalen Reagor (12 yards). The quarterback worked extensively with offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie all offseason on staying in the pocket.

“I drifted a lot in the pocket,” Robinson said. “Just trusting the O-line on it. They give me all day to throw, so I’ve just got to sit in there and deliver the ball.”

