Cornerback Terence Newman #23 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on August 18, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (CBSDFW.COM) – Vikings cornerback and former Dallas Cowboy Terence Newman announced his retirement Saturday and will join Minnesota’s coaching staff.

Newman spent nine seasons with the Cowboys where he was drafted in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft. In Dallas, Newman was coached by current Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer in his first several years with the team.

The 39-year-old joined Minnesota in 2015 after a short stint with the Cincinnati Bengals. After the retirement of linebacker James Harrison in the spring, Newman was the oldest defensive player in the NFL.

The Vikings haven’t announced Newman’s role within the staff but details will be released in near future.