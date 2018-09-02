Dr. Gary Tigges' comments on the pay gap between male and female physicians in the Dallas Medical Journal.

(CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas doctor entered a firestorm of backlash for his comments over the pay gap between male and female physicians.

Dr. Gary Tigges is quoted in the Dallas Medical Journal, saying there is a pay gap because female physicians “do not work as hard.”

“This is because they choose to, or they simply don’t want to be rushed, or they don’t want to work the long hours,” Dr. Tigges is quoted saying.

Since the backlash ensued and the comments were posted on social media, Dr. Tigges released a statement of apology for those comments.

“I sincerely apologize to all female physicians for my comments and the pain they have caused,” Dr. Tigges said in a statement to CBS 11.

The chair of the Dallas County Medical Society’s communication committee said they had a decision to make when deciding whether to publish the comments from Dr. Tigges after receiving them.

“We had a decision to make; do we publish it, or ignore it? After considering the purpose of the series, we decided to publish it. But — make no mistake — this is not the opinion of the Dallas County Medical Society,” the statement read.

Here is Dr. Tigges full statement on his comments: