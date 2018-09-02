Filed Under:Bethlehem Baptist Church, Cemeteries, mansfield, race, Segregation, Tarrant County

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A fence that separated two Mansfield cemeteries by race and one of the last bastions of segregation in North Texas has been removed.

The Bethlehem Baptist Church and the First United Methodist Church came together Sunday to celebrate the removal of the fence that divided the predominantly all-white Mansfield Cemetery and the all-black Mansfield Community Cemetery.

img 02191 e1535927932674 Churches Celebrate Removal Of Fence That Separated Mansfield Cemeteries By Race

Fence that separated two Mansfield cemeteries by race. (CBS11)

“Red, yellow, black and white. You have reminded us that we are all precious in your sight,” said Michael Evans, senior pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

The fence that stood for more than 50 years was removed last week.

“So when we got the news after about eight years of prayer, the fence came down. We don’t know who did it. All we know is that it eventually came down… we’re out here telling God, ‘Thank you,'” said Pastor Evans.

Pastor Evans said he believes when boundaries are removed, the community becomes more united.

