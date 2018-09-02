JOSHUA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Johnson County community said they’re experiencing major water issues.

Those who live in a neighborhood northwest of Joshua off Sky Road said, for about the last two weeks, their water has either been murky white, brown or won’t even turn on.

“It doesn’t look good to me,” Jennifer Williams said. “When the water comes out brown, it’s repulsive. We pay for service and we’re not getting it.”

She said all of her neighbors are experiencing the same problems she is.

“There’s a lot of us,” Williams said. “I would say at least 2,500.”

The community uses SouthWest Water Company’s services and said it’s their only option.

In the the last couple of days they’ve noticed signs in their neighborhood saying they need to conserve water.

“There’s nothing informing us what is going on,” Jason Jones said. “I’m extremely disappointed.”

Jones said they haven’t been able to get someone from SouthWest Water Company’s corporate office to tell them what’s causing the water issues and when the problem will be fixed.

“People got families, we got kids out here,” Rudy Venegas said. “We just want water.”

Williams and her neighbors said, for now, they’re relying on bottled water.

“I even give my dogs bottled water,” Williams said. “We have to go to hotels to get showers. We’re hoping for some answers soon.”

SouthWest Water Company operates in six states and serves several communities in counties across Texas. CBS 11 reached out to the company for comment. So far, there’s been no response.