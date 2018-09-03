NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Sen.Ted Cruz sharpened his attacks against Rep. Beto O’Rourke as Democrats continued to highlight a two-year-old tweet by then candidate Donald Trump that sharply criticized the Republican senator.

Why would the people of Texas support Ted Cruz when he has accomplished absolutely nothing for them. He is another all talk, no action pol! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2016

At a Labor Day rally before at least 800 Republicans in McKinney, Cruz said, “This is Texas. If you want a big government-gun grabbing liberal, well, the Democrats are giving you one.”

After a 34-day tour across Texas, O’Rourke wasn’t on the campaign trail Monday.

Cruz campaigned for the second time in DFW in a week and appeared at the same rally as Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

With polls showing a tight race, Cruz told supporters there’s a bigger threat to his re-election than the Democrat congressman from El Paso who’s grabbed national headlines and attention. “The danger is complacency.”

His visit came several days after President Trump announced he will come to Texas next month to campaign for Cruz. “I’m very glad President Trump is coming to Texas. I think we’re going to have a terrific rally and I think we’ve seen an incredible record of accomplishment in the last year and a half.”

He cited tax cuts, repealing the Obamacare individual mandate, and appointing conservative judges to the federal courts.

For their part, Democrats are re-tweeting a tweet from then candidate Donald Trump in 2016 criticizing Cruz’s record, which said in part, “he accomplished absolutely nothing.”

Appearing at the AFL-CIO breakfast in Dallas Monday, the Chair of the Texas Democrat Party Gilberto Hinojosa said, “To have said all those things and think that people are going to forget about it, they must live in another dimension.”

Stoneman Douglas High School graduate and gun control advocate David Hogg announced on Twitter he’s turning the president’s old tweet into a mobile billboard that will follow the President when he campaigns for Cruz.

We did it!!!!! Thank you to everyone who contributed. https://t.co/e5WykhREsG — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 2, 2018

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents Stormy Daniels and who has expressed an interest in running for president, announced he will hold a resistance rally in Texas at the same time as the president’s event.

No word when in October or where in Texas the president will hold his event for Cruz.

At a news conference following his rally, Cruz referred to his contentious Republican primary battle. “Yes, tough things were said, but I’ve got a job and it is to represent 28 million Texans and I wouldn’t be doing my job if I wasn’t working to advance the policies that make the lives of Texans better.”

Hinojosa though said Democrats are optimistic about O’Rourke’s chances. “Beto has really, really fired up Democrats all across the state of Texas, and there’s a lot of enthusiasm for his campaign.”

Monday, the Cruz campaign released an ad online attacking O’Rourke’s use of profanity at campaign rallies.

With ads already up on television O’Rourke is out-raising and outspending Cruz.

The senator repeated to reporters what he said to his supporters. “He is getting a ton of money, but at the end of the day, I’d rather have votes than money.”

