Jacoby Stoneking (courtesy: Stoneking family)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The trial period for electric scooter use on Dallas streets has hit a fatal first.

Jacoby Stoneking, 24, died Sunday after an accident in the 500 block of South Munger.

The Dallas man was riding a dockless electric scooter home after work in East Dallas around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

His family tells CBS11, Stoneking called his roommate saying he’d fallen off a scooter.

Paramedics arrived and took Stoneking to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Dallas Police are looking into concerns a car may have been involved, but the debris at accident location belonged to the scooter.

Stoneking was not wearing a helmet.

