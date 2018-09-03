  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (AP) — The need for long-term and specialized care to treat child sex-trafficking victims is increasing as the focus across the U.S. shifts from punishment to treatment.

Just this past week, a residential facility in Texas began taking in girls amid a makeshift response nationwide to a growing population of child sex-trafficking victims.

Cecilia Roberts went to such a facility in Georgia when she was 17. She says it was all she needed at that age, “just peace, and a little bit of attention and love.”

Twenty-four states and the District of Columbia have eliminated criminal liability for minors — with all but one state making the change since 2010. Experts say some other states are reluctant to follow suit due to a lack of services for the children.

