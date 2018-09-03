STEPHENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Stephenville’s iconic cow received some much needed TLC on Labor Day with the help of the Stephenville Fire Department.

MOO-LA was cleaned and shined up to get ready for company. She’s got a big photo shoot coming up.

It’s somewhat rare to see an entire team of firefighters give a cow statue, complete with shower cap, a bath on the square in Stephenville.

The Stephenville Tourism and Visitors Bureau shared the photos and told the firefighters, “Many thanks for all you continue to do for our community!”