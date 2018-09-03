WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Stephenville’s iconic cow received some much needed TLC on Labor Day with the help of the Stephenville Fire Department.

moo la scrub Udderly Ridiculous? Firefighters Bathe Iconic Cow On A North Texas Town Square

(Stephenville Tourism and Visitors Bureau)

MOO-LA was cleaned and shined up to get ready for company.  She’s got a big photo shoot coming up.

moo la hose Udderly Ridiculous? Firefighters Bathe Iconic Cow On A North Texas Town Square

(Stephenville Tourism and Visitors Bureau)

It’s somewhat rare to see an entire team of firefighters give a cow statue, complete with shower cap, a bath on the square in Stephenville.

The Stephenville Tourism and Visitors Bureau shared the photos and told the firefighters, “Many thanks for all you continue to do for our community!”

moola with shower cap and bryson Udderly Ridiculous? Firefighters Bathe Iconic Cow On A North Texas Town Square

(Stephenville Tourism and Visitors Bureau)

 

