SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Video shot from a helicopter shows a woman leading Texas troopers on a high-speed chase and crashing into a pickup, then taking off on foot holding a baby in a carrier.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released the video Friday. The incident happened June 15 in San Antonio.

Authorities say the woman, later identified as 29-year-old Caitlyn Rodriguez, was traveling at about 100 mph before she rear-ended a pickup that had stopped at a light. She jumped out of her SUV, grabbed the child carrier and ran.

Rodriguez then attempted to carjack another vehicle, also with a woman and child inside, but troopers blocked that truck in and got everyone out.

DPS says Rodriguez was charged with child endangerment, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance. The baby was turned over to Child Protective Services.

