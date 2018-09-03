WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) – President Trump started his Labor Day with an attack on a top union leader, lashing out after criticism from AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka.

Mr. Trump tweeted Monday morning that Trumka “represented his union poorly on television this weekend.” He added: “it is easy to see why unions are doing so poorly. A Dem!”

Richard Trumka, the head of the AFL-CIO, represented his union poorly on television this weekend. Some of the things he said were so against the working men and women of our country, and the success of the U.S. itself, that it is easy to see why unions are doing so poorly. A Dem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

The president’s attack came after Trumka appeared on “Fox News Sunday” over the weekend where he said efforts to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement should include Canada. Trumka, whose organization is an umbrella group for most unions, said the economies of the United States, Canada and Mexico are “integrated” and “it’s pretty hard to see how that would work without having Canada in the deal.”

Mr. Trump is at the White House with no public events scheduled this weekend.

The president said Saturday on Twitter that there was “no political necessity” to keep Canada in NAFTA. But it’s questionable whether Mr. Trump can unilaterally exclude Canada from a deal to replace the three-nation NAFTA agreement, without the approval of Congress. Any such move would likely face lengthy legal and congressional challenges. Mr. Trump fumed after the Toronto Star published sentiments he had expressed over the trade talks with Canada, accusing another publication of leaking the remarks.

♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦