Crime scene tape (credit: cbsdfw.com)

MARGATE, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A neighbor’s call to police after noticing blood dripping from the ceiling of a South Florida apartment led to a grim discovery in the upstairs unit.

Margate police Lt. Joseph Galaska told news outlets Monday that 84-year-old Nicholas Mantzouranis killed his 66-year-old wife Sally Mantzouranis before turning the gun on himself.

Galaska said the tenant told a maintenance worker about the red substance seeping from the ceiling Sunday afternoon. Paramedics and police were called to the apartment to perform a wellness check. When no one answered the door, they removed it and found the bodies inside. A pistol was next to Nicholas Mantzouranis.

The investigation into the case continues.

Police in Carrollton are investigating another similar case between husband and wife.

After an hours-long standoff they found two people dead inside a home near Hebron Parkway.

They’re still investigating but police said the crime was likely a murder-suicide.

