ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The fight over term limits in Arlington is about to get more expensive for taxpayers.

On Tuesday night, the city council voted to hire two high-profile law firms to defend the city and Mayor Jeff Williams.

Zack Maxwell, the person behind the petition drive that got term limits on the November ballot, sued both of them.

Tuesday’s vote is retroactive, meaning the city will foot the bill for legal work that began in mid-to-late August.

“This is a flagrant abuse of tax dollars in order to try, in my opinion, to justify poor decision-making,” said Maxwell.

Mayor Williams said during the meeting, “Mr. Maxwell, you’re the one that filed the lawsuit. You are the one that has taken action against us. We didn’t ask for that.”

Maxwell sued the city after the council voted to put the issue on the ballot with term limits at nine years instead of six years which was on the petition.