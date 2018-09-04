PASADENA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 11-year-old Houston-area girl is safe from an attempted kidnapper and her sister credits the family dog for saving her.

She ran when her beagle, Ray, bit the man trying to kidnap her Sunday outside her home.

“The dog was like, ‘nuh uh.’ This isn’t any regular person greeting her or something, so yeah he went for him. A bite in the leg and that was the only way for her to free herself,” said Bianca Hernandez.

Police said a neighbor’s surveillance camera got a good shot at the man and his car’s license plate.

They’re trying to track him down but not showing his face to the public while they investigate.