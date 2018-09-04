Do not eat any Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal, regardless of package size or best-by date. Check your home for it and throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. (photo courtesy: CDC)

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Center For Disease Control is warning people not to eat Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal, which is linked to a Salmonella outbreak that continues to make people sick.

This includes any size package and with any “best if used by” date.

The CDC tweeted a warning to consumers not to “eat this cereal”.

OUTBREAK Update: 100 Salmonella infections in 33 states linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. Do not eat this cereal. https://t.co/G5WyEiWp5A pic.twitter.com/Fa8EF3izUu — CDC (@CDCgov) July 12, 2018

Since the last update on the CDC website on July 12, 2018, thirty more illnesses were reported, bringing the total to 130 cases from 36 states.

According to the CDC, Salmonella mbandaka bacteria were found in unopened Honey Smacks cereal in California as well as opened boxes collected from the homes of ill people in Montana, New York and Utah. A case count map breaks down the location and prevalence of cases, the first of which was reported in early March.

Thirty-four people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Three more states reported ill people: Delaware, Maine, and Minnesota.

The Federal Drug Administration reported that some stores are still selling recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal, despite the recall earlier this summer.

Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal has a shelf life of one year and could still be in many homes. It’s is an oval-shaped, sweetened puffed wheat cereal with a golden brown color.

Illnesses in this outbreak started on dates ranging from March 3, 2018 to August 7, 2018.

People get sick from Salmonella 12 to 72 hours after swallowing the germ and experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

Most people recover within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and be more severe.

If you see Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal for sale, do not buy it. Click here to report any recalled product being offered for sale to the FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator in your state.

Call the CDC media line at (404) 639-3286 if you have more questions.