NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Mark your calendars for family-friendly festivals happening across North Texas this month.

The Dallas Chocolate Festival is celebrating the future of chocolate at the F.I.G. in Downtown Dallas on September 7-9. http://dallaschocolate.org/

Yelibelly Unicorn Bark Recipe

1 lb of white chocolate

½ lb of milk or dark chocolate

¼ lb of various colored chocolates

Various toppings – colored sugars, chopped nuts, sprinkles, jimmies, edible glitter

Melt the white chocolate in a microwave safe bowl at 30 seconds increments. Stir well.

Melt the colored chocolates in individual bowls and pour them into piping bags.

Spread the white chocolate out on a cookie sheet covered in parchment paper.

Using the piping bags, squeeze a small amount of colored chocolate over the white chocolate.

Use a toothpick to make the designs in the chocolate.

Top with various sprinkles and decorations.

Chill in the refrigerator for 10-15 minutes.

Break apart and enjoy!

GrapeFest is the largest wine festival in the Southwest and offers four days of festival fun for all ages. www.GrapeFest.com

Addison’s Oktoberfest has been recognized as one of the most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations outside of Munich for over three decades. Dozens of polka bands and other traditional entertainers from around the country will perform September 20-23rd. http://addisonoktoberfest.com/

Parts 2-4