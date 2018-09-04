RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Richardson water line that ruptured last week is up and running again, but the damage it caused remains.

More than 20 homes flooded off Crystal Mountain Drive last Thursday and now homeowners are trying to figure out how to pay for repairs.

“Everything was taken out by the well of water,” homeowner Ken Hutchenrider said.

Hutchenrider estimated that the pipeline rupture caused at least $100,000 worth of damage to his home. He said after it flooded, he immediately submitted a property damage claim with his home insurance company and was told that he’s not covered for that type of damage.

“And so far, the North Texas Municipal Water District has stated that they’re not responsible either,” Hutchenrider said.

Now, Hutchinrider is trying to figure out his next move. He said he already had to pay $1,500 out of pocket to start some of the most critical repairs.

“No one is accepting responsibility for the water break,” he said. “I’m sick. When I bought my policy nine years ago and I sat down with my insurance agent I said I want everything covered because I’ve seen the Harveys, I’ve seen the Katrinas.

I just want my home put back like it was. That’s what I think is fair.”

A spokesperson for The North Texas Municipal Water District said right now, he can only talk about repairs they’re making in the street. They expect it will take at least six weeks for repairs to finish. Plus, they’re still trying to determine what caused the pipeline failure in the first place.

All of the homeowners affected by the rupture are meeting Tuesday night at 7 p.m. to discuss where everyone is at on damage repairs and what options they have.